23°
News

Govt call out Wide Bay MP to get his facts right

Rowan Schindler
| 14th Jun 2017 5:53 PM
RETURNED FIRE: Queensland Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey has said the federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien needed to get his facts right in regards to state government funding of regional highways.
RETURNED FIRE: Queensland Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey has said the federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien needed to get his facts right in regards to state government funding of regional highways. Kevin Farmer

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE:

 

THE Queensland Government has reinforced its claim it is investing in road upgrades by going on the offensive against Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien.

Queensland Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey said Mr O'Brien was incorrect.

"The Member for Wide Bay needs to get his facts right. The Palaszczuk Government has put our 20% on the table for the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway intersection," he said.

"We committed $2.8million in the budget as part of the $14-million project to improve safety and efficiency at the intersection.

"This project is part of the Government's record spend on road and transport infrastructure across the state for the second year in a row, with an investment of around $21billion over the next four years."

Mr Bailey said the funding is part of the $8.5-billion 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program funded by the Federal and State governments to improve safety and reduce serious injuries along the whole stretch of the highway from Cairns to Brisbane.

He said the Bruce Highway Upgrade Cooroy to Curra is one of Queensland's highest priority road projects.

"The $50 million detailed design phase is currently underway for Section D: Woondum to Curra.

"The 26km project will incorporate a new four-lane highway to the east of Gympie, and interchanges at Woondum, Penny Road, Gympie Connection Road and Curra."

Mr Bailey said the timing for construction will be subject to competing priorities and available state funds.

"That competition has become more challenging as a consequence of more than $600 million having been cut from transport funding during the term of the previous LNP government, which also spent more than $30 million of the Department of Transport and Main Roads' budget preparing for asset sales and contestability."

Overview of highway upgrades: 　

Works between Gympie - Maryborough.

Recently completed works include:

  • The upgrade of four sites between Glenwood and south of Tiaro, including wide centreline treatment. These were completed in December 2016 and had a budget of $9 million.
  • The upgrade of a section of highway between Curra Creek and Curra Creek Overflow, including 　shoulder widening works and upgrading of guardrail and embankments. Works were completed in March 2016 and had a budget of $800,000. 　

Roadworks currently underway include:

  • The relocation and extension of an existing northbound overtaking lane south of Bauple - to be completed by mid-2017. These works have a budget of $4.2 million.
  • A new interchange at Tinana to improve road safety and efficiency is expected to open to traffic in August, weather permitting. These works have a budget of $38 million.
  • The upgrade of about 6km of highway about 600m north of the Wilsons Road intersection and continuing north recently commenced. Works include wide centreline treatments, overtaking lane improvements and intersection upgrades. These works have a budget of $18.36 million. 　

Future roadworks include:

  • The Queensland Government committed $2.8 million in Tuesday's budget to upgrade the Bruce Highway and Wide Bay Highway intersection. The $14 million project will improve safety and efficiency at the intersection. Transport and Main Roads is currently in the process of finalising delivery timeframes.

 

FIGHTING FOR FUNDING: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O&#39;Brien at the Gunalda service station north of Gympie.
FIGHTING FOR FUNDING: Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien at the Gunalda service station north of Gympie. Renee Albrecht

 

EARLIER:

FEDERAL member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has called for desperately needed funding for Bruce Hwy upgrades between Gympie and Maryborough.

In a speech to Parliament on Tuesday, Mr O'Brien said the reality was safer roads save lives.

"We only need to look at the difference that the half-finished Cooroy to Curra upgrade has made," he said.

The divided four-lane highway protects motorists from head-on collisions.

 

 

Once the deadliest section of highway, the half-finished upgrade has so far delivered a fatality-free section of new road.

"But the job is only half done," Mr O'Brien said.

"With the RACQ and the Australian Automobile Association, I am continuing to fight for more construction funding to finish section D, which is the largest section of the project.

"Our push for decentralisation needs to be matched with infrastructure that accommodates growth.

"We cannot leave projects half done. The section D project brings Maryborough, Bundaberg and Gladstone closer to Brisbane.

"At the same time, we need to invest in projects to increase safety and build capacity between Gympie and Maryborough."

Mr O'Brien will meet with Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester to discuss funding for the highway upgrade.

"Next Wednesday I am leading a delegation of Wide Bay mayors to meet with Minister Chester.

"We are making a strong case for Section D.

"The government must listen to us."

Throughout his election campaign, he pressed for upgrades to major roads.

He told The Gympie Times he was working to finding funding for the horror stretch of road.

"In that time, work has commenced on new projects including a $4.2 million upgrade between Glenwood and Bauple and $18.36million to improve safety north of Tiaro.

"In the recent Federal Coalition Budget I also secured $11.2 million to fix the intersection of the Wide Bay and Bruce Hwys intersection at Bells Bridge, which the State Labor Government has failed to commit to.

"I have raised the need for construction funding for the Cooroy to Curra Section D project in the media, in the Parliament, in meetings with the AAA and RACQ, and in private meetings with the Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester.

"Sections A and B have been completed and Section C is well advanced, so the project is only half finished.

" But Section D is the biggest project and we can't leave the job half done, it must be finished.

"In th 2017 Budget the Coalition Government provided an extra $7.8million towards the Section D detailed design study, which is due to be completed early next year, but there is no funding allocated for construction.

"Funding for infrastructure projects is competitive, so I am making the strongest possible case for Section D to be brought forward."

Gympie Times

Topics:  bruce highway federal government gympie politics road safety road toll state government wide bay highway

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

OUTRAGE: School tells hairdresser to toe the line

OUTRAGE: School tells hairdresser to toe the line

'I've been a hairdresser for 35 years and I've never seen anything like it.'

Fines for threat, dud cheque, receiving

MORE TROUBLE: Jail not the end of it for prisoner now facing fines as well.

Prisoner faces fines on his release after new court appearance

'Death trap' Bruce Hwy barrier to prosperity: MP

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien is "disappointed” there was no funding for the upgrade to the Bruce Hwy/Wide Bay Hwy intersection.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says budget misses mark for Gympie.

Could Gympie residents soon be charged to dump rubbish?

Gympie Regional Council is considering adding gate fees to rubbish dumps across the region.

Council considering more changes to waste services.

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Hot bods about to raise the temp in Gympie

Is it getting hot in here? The Sydney Hotshots are heading to Gympie. Find out the details here.

You wouldn't kick on of these guys out of bed!

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

New Imbil store a symphony of simplicity

Charmaine Tyrie amid the magic of the soon-to-open Tranquility and Simplicity Boutique in Imbil.

"Laid back” nature of town key for owner Charmaine Tyrie.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Acclaimed chef’s return to our screens will have contestants transcending food.

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Fiona Choi and Trystan Go in a scene from season two of The Family Law.

Season two of SBS's comedy shows how the family works after divorce.

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

Demetrius Shipp Jr, pictured with Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones, looks the part in All Eyez On Me, but doesn’t capture the complexities of Tupac.

Hip hop biopic is a sloppy, spirit-sapping marathon

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

1620 Acres currently carrying 500 Bullocks

Beaver Rock 4650

Rural 0 0 carrying 500...

1620 Acres 10 minutes on coastal side of Maryborough ,currently carrying 500 Steers/Bullocks Country ; All near level easily worked pastured cattle country ...

Country retreat

19 Gavin Way, Long Flat 4570

House 5 3 7 Auction On Site...

Looking for peace and quiet, then this property has everything for you. Located at the end of a quiet no through road is 31.9 acres in the Mary Valley area. ...

BIG HOME AT A LOW PRICE

16 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This big home is absolutely perfect for the busy family looking for space, privacy in a prime location close to schools and shopping centres. Offering 2 living...

VACANT LAND WITH AMAZING MOUNTAIN VIEWS !!

Gympie 4570

Residential Land * 600m2 vacant land with fantastic mountain views * Gently sloping block ... $99,500

* 600m2 vacant land with fantastic mountain views * Gently sloping block on the eastern side of Gympie * Corner allotment with 2 street frontage * Walking distance...

10+ acres with 2 homes!

9 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

7 2 7 OFFERS OVER...

No, this is not a misprint. We are seriously selling 2 houses on almost 11 acres for this great price, in this great location. Fantastic lifestyle or money making...

prime Gympie CBD commercial property 4 Sale or 2 Lease - Freehold

164 Mary Street, Gympie 4570

House 1 1 $169,000 inc.

Prime CBD - Freestanding retail or office property for sale or for lease. 2 Street Frontage - Mary Street and Reef Street at rear of premises. 83m2 of lettable...

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

Prepare to be wowed!

92 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Welcome to 92 Old Maryborough Road Gympie, beautifully renovated home so close to the CBD with so much on offer! Featuring open plan kitchen, living and dining...

KILKIVAN AT ITS BEST!!

20 School St (Access via Lukin Street), Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 6 $339,000

Situated on a 4047m2 gently sloping block in a quiet no through road is this lovely 4 bedroom brick home. Just a short walk to local primary school, public...

HUGE SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

68 Watson Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 6 $398,000

Built to last. Solid brick family home with plenty of space for the whole family. This one will impress you with the shear amount of available living...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Five houses in the Gympie region for under $200,000

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie, price $189,000.

Looking to break into the market? Check out these bargains.

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!