Govt accused of failing Gympie's endangered kids

REFORM ON WAY: Queensland Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman says reform is on the way for Child Safety.

THE Queensland government has been accused of failing at-risk Gympie children by under resourcing the child protection system.

In Gympie this week, the LNP's "shadow minister for almost everything,” Ros Bates accused the government of hiding information and failing to address serious problems of overwork by child support case officers.

Among her many duties ("almost too many to fit on a business card”), are the portfolios of "Communities, Women and Youth, Child Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence.”

She said alarming Gympie figures, leaked to her from within the Child Protection Service made it clear "hundreds of reports of child abuse were not actioned and were pushed into the next month.”

She said that of 50 open investigations and assessments still open at the end of October, 21 were open longer than the required 60 days.

Of more urgent 10-day investigations, only one in five were completed on time.

"40% of cases were not completed within 60 days.”

She blamed this on overwork.

She said the Carmody review recommended a case load of 18 cases for each of the region's 112 case workers, but Gympie's case load average was 21.8.

Ms Bates is on a whistle stop tour of Queensland child safety offices.

"There are about 50 altogether.

"In my 14 months in the portfolio, I've visited 30 so far.

"It gives me an overview of what's happening when I visit the areas and talk to the people involved.

"Different regions have different requirements.

"Obviously one problem is recruiting and retaining staff in the regions.

"But all over, I find the minister is scapegoating its child protection workers.

Ms Bates said that despite promises to release the expert panel review into the death of Mason Jet Lee, a child in care, the government had still not done so.

The Courier-Mail has reported that the release would be delayed pending a court case, meaning it will not be occur for at least a further year.

But an expert panel had only three months to come up with a new independent and more powerful child death review system, to probe multiple deaths of children in care.

Queensland Family and Child Commissioner Cheryl Vardon's probe into Mason Lee's death has found the current child death review panel is hamstrung and unable to access the information it needs.

Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman says the figures leaked to Ms Bates have not been checked by her department.

Ms Bates says this means they haven't been "washed.”

"They haven't had the spin cycle yet,” she said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week issued a joint statement with Ms Fentiman announcing the Queensland Family and Child Commisison will develop "a new, independent model for reviewing child death cases”.

She said a commission report had examined the investigations undertaken by Child Safety Services and Queensland Health.

"The report found Queensland's system of reviewing the deaths of children was not sufficiently independent and was not delivering necessary changes,” the Premier said.