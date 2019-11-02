Menu
Don’t keep the public informed, and they’ll start trying to fill the gaps themselves.
Governments to blame for public’s Chinese Whispers game

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
2nd Nov 2019 12:00 PM
RUMOURS.

Aside from being a fantastic Fleetwood Mac album, they’re a constant thorn in the council’s side.

Is the council selling its water assets?

How many council employees live out of the region?

Were the previous senior staff “purged”?

All of these have been poking the council’s sides for more than three years. (And for the record, the answers to these to date are: no; there’s no way to tell short of invading privacy; and the jury’s gorging on pizza and struggling to reach a verdict).

And yet no matter how often the council shouts from the rooftops none are correct, they just won’t die.

Town Hall.
They linger, like a dodgy burrito on Sunday morning.

It is, of course, the upshot of people watching something happen but being given few details why.

Or seeing a change, but being left to marinate in the dark as to the “why”.

They’ll create their own.

Now not all Chinese whispers lay at the feet of the council – some are caused by overreaching state and federal laws.

But some of them are self-inflicted.

(Hi, long-buried water report).

In related news, today’s letter pages contain some interesting back and forth on politics.

Start with the ongoing debate over the future of Teewah Beach.

Teewah Beach.
There’s merit to the arguments of protecting the environment and ensuring Rainbow Beach’s tourism doesn’t take a hit.

It’s of high public interest; and it’s hard to argue with Tony Perrett’s claims of secrecy when the minutes from the first meeting decree “they (the minutes) are not to be distributed to media or published on social media”.

It’d be fascinating to know how this would hold up to an RTI request.

