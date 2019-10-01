Menu
Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett visit Paradise Dam. They said a parliamentary inquiry is necessary. Photo: Contributed.
Government urged to call for a dam inquiry

Chris Burns, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
1st Oct 2019 1:20 PM
THE opposition are pushing for the state government to agree "in good conscience" to a parliamentary inquiry into the Paradise Dam kerfuffle.

The suggested inquiry proposal urges the State Development, Natural Resources and Agricultural Industry Development committee to stop the release of 110,000ML of water from the dam, and investigate its design and construction.

It also pitches that the committee investigate why the government has decided to release the water within 10 weeks and to lower the spillway by five metres, and if a claim could be made against those who built the dam.

The opposition also wants the inquiry hearings to be heard in the Wide Bay region to ensure that local voices were represented.

Such an inquiry is likely to need the Premier's support, and is why local LNP voices hope to pressure her in order to answer the unknown factors behind her government's decision, ever since it was announced last Tuesday.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, who visited the dam last Wednesday, said that the decision was problematic for drought affected farmers, who already had to deal with the impacts of reef protection legislation recently passed in parliament.

"It is extraordinary that a modern dam cannot last more than 13 years," she said.

"The community needs to know if this dam was designed and constructed properly and how Annastacia Palaszczuk plans to fix this expensive mess."

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett said there was no proof that the dam was structurally unsound, aside from an iPhone photo of core sample figures shown to him by dam owner Sunwater.

"We cannot in all good conscience sit back and allow this perverse activity to continue with what we know.

"Every day there is less and less information being disseminated and it gets murkier as days go on."

Bundaberg MP David Batt said an inquiry would reveal the truth behind decision making, and will allow locals to explain how it would affect them while protected under parliamentary privilege.

Bundaberg News Mail

