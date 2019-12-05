Menu
Government tweaks family court merger plan

by Rebecca Gredley
5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

THE attorney-general has reintroduced draft laws to merge the family and federal courts, insisting the plan has been tweaked in response to stakeholder warnings.

Peak legal groups had urged Christian Porter to abandon the plan, but he maintains it will help make the court system easier for families resolving disputes.

"The reforms in this bill are a valuable and vital piece of family law reform, and will play an important role in providing Australian families with an effective and much improved experience when navigating the family law system," he told the lower house on Thursday.

