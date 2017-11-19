Government puts kybosh on plans for new Gympie development

The development would pose an 'unacceptable safety risk', Transport and Main Roads say.

A PROPOSED service station in north Gympie has been canned by the state government after concerns over traffic congestion were raised.

The project, which proposed building the station on the corner of Pine St and the Bruce Highway, was denied approval by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

Their refusal was given on advice from Transport and Main Roads, as it would pose an "unacceptable safety risk”.

"Safety is our highest priority,” a TMR spokesman said.

The proposed location of the service station. Contributed

With direct access proposed to both roads, there was concern the highway would not be able to handle the increased traffic.

"The development would adversely impact the efficiency of the Bruce Highway, due to insufficient sight distances and congestion issues,” he said.

"Our assessment considered the current and projected traffic volumes (including heavy vehicles), vehicle movements, the functional area of the adjacent signalised intersection, pedestrian volumes and movements, and the geometric design (horizontal and vertical alignment).”

The site the service station was proposed to be built on at the corner of Pine St and the Bruce Highway. Renee Albrecht

The project was intended to cater to light vehicles only, and would have been built in two stages.

The first stage would have included a 187sqm store and four petrol pumps.

The application had already undergone a number of changes after Gympie Regional Council and TMR raised concerns over traffic issues it might cause.

Procon Development can appeal the decision.