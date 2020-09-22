Government hits go on $662 million Bruce Hwy upgrade

Work on the $662.5 million Bruce Highway upgrade between Caboolture and Beerburrum will start before Christmas.

The jointly funded upgrade, which will deliver six lanes on the Bruce Highway from Caboolture Bribie Island Rd to Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163), is expected to create more than 660 jobs.

The upgrade includes widening an 11-kilometre section of the highway from four lanes to six lanes and replacing 10 bridges over five creek crossings with wider, higher bridges.

It will be delivered in two stages.

Acciona Infrastructure Project Australia had been selected to complete the first contract of works for the upgrade, the stretch from Caboolture-Bribie Island Road and Pumicestone Road.

Transport and Main Roads project information states initial works will include construction of site accesses and installation of site facilities, vegetation trimming and removal, surveying and fencing, line marking, and barrier set up across the Contract 1 area.

The majority of works will be completed during the day, whenever possible, with some works to be done at night when there are less cars on the road.

Queensland Minister Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said the project was one of four major Bruce Highway upgrades that would be under simultaneous construction between Brisbane and Gympie.

"When work starts on this project, there will be four upgrades with a combined value of more than $2.8 billion transforming the highway between Brisbane and Gympie, supporting more than 2,000 jobs all up as part of Queensland's economic recovery plan," Mr Bailey said.

"Anyone who drives the highway regularly between Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast will have experienced the congestion between Beerburrum and Elimbah.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project was creating jobs at a critical time in Queensland's COVID-19 recovery effort.

"This project is a key part of the Australian Government's record $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline which will support our economy at a time when it is needed most," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

A bird's-eye view of the future Bruce Highway once the 11km Caboolture to Steve Irwin Way upgrade is complete.

"The Australian Government's contribution of $530 million is all about creating jobs for Queenslanders, particularly those in the construction and manufacturing industries."

Federal LNP MP for Longman Terry Young said both stages of the upgrade were expected to be completed by early 2023, weather and construction conditions permitting.

"Work on the first stage will start later this year, while the second contract is expected to be awarded early next year and construction scheduled to start mid-2021 - all fantastic news for local jobs and drivers," Mr Young said.

The Caboolture-Bribie Island Road to Steve Irwin Way (Exit 163) project is jointly funded with the Australian Government committing $530 million and the Queensland Government committing $132.5 million.

Acciona Infrastructure Project Australia was formerly known as Lendlease Engineering Pty Ltd.

