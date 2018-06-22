Menu
White shark caught off Maroochydore by the Queensland shark control program.
Government boosts shark control funding

Bill Hoffman
21st Jun 2018 10:27 AM
THE Queensland Government has announced a $2 million increase to its shark control program, despite increasing criticism of its level of bycatch and whale entanglement.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner will announce the increase in Mooloolaba today in response to increasing costs for shark control operators throughout Queensland.

A spokesman said there had been no budget increase for the program for at least the past five years at a time when costs were increasing for operators who check nets and lines every second day.

He said the Palaszczuk Government was monitoring the progress of trials of alternative technology in Western Australia and NSW and would instigate changes when it could be shown it could protect the lives of all water users.

Environmentalist and diver Tony Isaacson said Queensland needed to be conducting its own trials of new technology in a Queensland setting.

He has called on the government to select one existing net or drum line site to be tested with other technologies to produce data that could assess their respective merits.

Mr Isaacson said with 33,000 whales expected to move up the Queensland coast this winter it was almost certain that existing control measures would lead to an increased incidence of whale entanglement.

"We have a responsibility to maintain balance in our oceans," he said.

Mr Isaacson said the Palaszczuk Government had taken to the last election a policy to "manage and expand marine conservation programs based on sound scientific evidence and advice, including an investigation and ongoing scientific review of non-lethal shark monitoring, control, and incident prevention measures that provide an effective level of public safety and recognise the need to protect important and vulnerable marine species".

