Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gourmet food trucks, live music and theatre in CBD tomorrow

The revamped Smithfield St, all up in lights.
The revamped Smithfield St, all up in lights. Jacob Carson
by Shelley Strachan

SMITHFIELD Street will come alive with its first Gourmet and Grooves on Smithfield tomorrow night.

The family friendly event will see Smithfield Street filled with gourmet food trucks, live music, theatre, and children‟s activities, including face painting and a jumping castle.

Entertainment at the event will include a Christmas-themed play presented by the Gympie Performing Arts Collaboration and live music from local two-piece band Ausphonics.

Attendees will be able to choose from gourmet burgers and calamari, fresh juices, gelato, curries, and cuisine from local farms.

The Gourmet and Grooves is intended to become a monthly event however in December it will be closely followed by two "Mary" Christmas events on December 13 and 20 and Christmas in the Park, on December 16.

Topics:  cbd mary street smithfield st whatson whats on

Gympie Times
MYTH BUSTER: Gympie: There is no dome!

MYTH BUSTER: Gympie: There is no dome!

'Every year there are severe thunder storms and flash flooding in the Gympie region.'

Honey, I just bought a $200,000 car

THE FUTURE IS HERE: Warren Polley with his new $200,000 Tesla model X.

Gympie dad splashes out on futuristic car

Almost all the councillors gathered for the photo op...

SOMEONE MISSING? Gympie councillors Bob Leitch, Mal Gear, Dan Stewart, Mick Curran Mark McDonald, Daryl Dodt and Bernard Smith at The Sands this week. Noticeably absent are recalcitrant councillors Glen Hartwig, Hilary Smerdon and James Cochrane. Just one of the interesting nuggets is this week's Mullock Heap.

Someone was missing - more in today's Mullock Heap

Morcombes hit 500 school milestone with safety message

Denise and Bruce Morcombe spoke to hundreds of South Burnett primary school students about personal safety this week.

Daniel Morcombe's parents spoke to students about safety.

Local Partners