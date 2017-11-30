Gourmet food trucks, live music and theatre in CBD tomorrow

The revamped Smithfield St, all up in lights.

The revamped Smithfield St, all up in lights. Jacob Carson

SMITHFIELD Street will come alive with its first Gourmet and Grooves on Smithfield tomorrow night.

The family friendly event will see Smithfield Street filled with gourmet food trucks, live music, theatre, and children‟s activities, including face painting and a jumping castle.

Entertainment at the event will include a Christmas-themed play presented by the Gympie Performing Arts Collaboration and live music from local two-piece band Ausphonics.

Attendees will be able to choose from gourmet burgers and calamari, fresh juices, gelato, curries, and cuisine from local farms.

The Gourmet and Grooves is intended to become a monthly event however in December it will be closely followed by two "Mary" Christmas events on December 13 and 20 and Christmas in the Park, on December 16.