GOTCHA: Reel fight for fischer

Fishing: Clyde Fischer lived every angler's dream when he caught this monster spanish mackerel at the Rainbow Beach Fishing Classic.

When the reel screamed and something took the bait, Fischer knew it was massive.

"I could hear the reel, it was singing, with the wind blowing through the line,” he said. "The drag got a fair workout, it is nice and worn. it was the biggest fish I have caught.”

It was definitely a tough fight with Fischer having the wounds to show for it.

"I fought him for about 15 to 20 minutes and at one stage I thought I had lost him but I eventually dragged it back towards the boat,” Fischer said.

"I could definitely feel it in the morning because I had to pick it up and carry it everywhere. I have a bit of bruising around my stomach because I was not set up with the rod. They are wounds I am happy to wear.”

Despite not being able to fish at the classic with his sons, Fischer enjoys the week with his Dad. "It is unfortunate the dates have changed and I can't bring my kids but it is time I can spend with my Dad,” Fischer said.

"My Dad is the skipper on the boat and it makes it a bit more special. When I caught the spanish mackerel, he had a smile on his face too.”

Fischer has been competing in the classic since the mid-1990s and living in Central Queensland means Fischer does not get to fish as much as he would like.

"I am not an expert and it just shows how much luck is involved,” he said.

"I don't get to practice my fishing skills or get to know what the fish are doing but we just try our luck. You just have to have a line in the water.”

