Gotcha: Inside scoop on where to fish these holidays

AFTER a windy old week today should be a huge improvement with conditions easing right back to south-westerly 15 to 20 knots tending southerly during the morning then becoming variable about 10 knots during the day with seas calming down from 1-2m, decreasing below 1m during the afternoon. Saturday morning is looking promising with light winds early. Before the rough conditions there were tuskfish to 3.5kg and pearl perch from the Barwon Banks and snapper, cod, mosese perch from north reef. Double Island Points had red emperor, amberjack, jew, grass sweetlip, moses perch, gold spot cod, venus tusk fish and bagged out on snapper. School and spotty mackerel were on the close reefs between Caloundra and Coolum. Snapper, sweetlip and moses perch from the Blinker. Snapper, maori cod and tuskfish from Murphy's Reef. Snapper, pearl perch, red throat emperor, sweetlip, mulloway 15nm east of wide bay bar.

LOVE THE COOLOOLA COAST? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

In Hervey Bay, school mackerel on the close in reefs out from Rooney's point and on the close reefs out from Burrum, Gatakers Bay, Coongul, the Arch Cliffs and around the shipping beacons. Broad barred mackerel the Burrum 8 mile and Urangan channel.

Warning: Watch out for white spot disease in prawns. White spot disease is a highly contagious viral infection that affects crustaceans such as prawns, crabs and yabbies. First discovered in south east Queensland in 2016, since the outbreak the virus has been found in a number of crustaceans in the Moreton Bay area. Raw prawns, yabbies and marine worms must not be removed from the restricted area, extending from Caloundra to the New South Wales Boarder following a line 100m off the east coast of Bribie, Moreton and Stradbroke islands. The restrictions are to reduce the likelihood of the disease spreading.

Remember prawns brought from a supermarket for human consumption should not be used for bait and unwanted bait and seafood should be put in the bin and not discarded in the waterways. Imported crustaceans such as prawns could carry the disease. If you buy or catch prawns you think have white spot disease remember to report it by contacting Biosecurity Queensland on 13 25 23.

Estuaries, dams and beaches:

At Fraser Island there have been dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters. Chopper tailor have been plentiful north of the Maheno Wreck. Bigger jew near Yidney Rocks. A few keen anglers have been targeting a few quality spanish mackerel well out behind the breakers using drones to deliver their rigged baits and have been landing some big fish. Please remember, that the annual closed water area runs between Indian Head and Waddy Point from August 1 till September 30 every year. During the closure period all fishing is prohibited from the foreshore within this area from 400m south of Indian Head to 400m north of Waddy Point and continues 400m out to sea from the low tide mark.

In Hervey Bay there have been flathead from the creek mouths along the western side of Fraser Island and from the lower Burrum River. Flathead, tailor and cod from River Heads. Summer whiting off the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan. Tarpon, jack, threadfin salmon, barra and trevally in the upper Burrum River. Threadfin Salmon in the Mary River.

Near Rainbow Bear tailor, kingfish, mackerel, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point. Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel. Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point. Tailor from Middle Rock. Flathead between rainbow and Double Island Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlow Point. Barramundi, mangrove jack and estuary cod in Kauri Creek.

Mitch Harvey fished Tin Can Bay for this hard fighting queenfish. Contributed

Local dams and rivers:

Lake McDonald has had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with bass and saratoga in the timbers on surface lures. In Borumba Dam yellowbelly are taking lure and bait in the timbers. The odd saratoga and plenty of bass on surface lures. Quality bass in the timbers as well. Good bass and golden perch in the Mary River and its tributaries.

LOVE GYMPIE SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

With the winds easing back around Noosa try for tailor, bream and whiting along Teewah stretch. A few quality whiting on the flats throughout the lower river. Good dusky flathead a 74cm fish caught and released in the Woods Bays using a prawn. from river mouth. Grunter, bream, flathead and whiting in Lake Cooroibah. Trevally, tailor and jacks starting in Woods Bays. Big flathead and diamond trevally along Tewantin stretch. Cod, bream and flathead in Weyba Creek.

At Maroochydore whiting and flathead from North Shore and the sand bags. Good catches of whiting around Chambers Island and Twin Waters. Bream and flathead along Twin Waters Cotton Tree stretch and in Cornmeal Creek. Jew, estuary cod and hair tail in the Cod Hole. Mangrove jacks and jew from the rock bars in the middle and upper river.

Near Mooloolaba, bream and dart in the gutters south of Kawana. Bream and several nice eating size cod from the rock walls. Mangrove jack starting to show up in the canals, Parrearra Channel and in Mountain Creek. Flathead and bream in the La Balsa Sand basin.

Near Caloundra there have been dart and whiting along the beaches between Currimundi and Dickies beach. Bream and flathead inside the bar and off the northern tip of Bribie. A few good flathead and a few whiting from Golden Beach. Trevally and the odd jack in Pelican Waters Canal. Flathead from the mouth of Coochin Creek.

If you would like to see your photo in the paper, please email details and photo as a jpeg attachment to sales@swanboathire. com.au