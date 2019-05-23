Menu
Emilia Clarke had a few worries before shooting this scene in the final episode of Game of Thrones. Picture: AP
TV

GoT star worried she’d ‘f**k up’ finale

by New York Post
23rd May 2019 7:10 AM

ACTRESS Emilia Clarke prepared for her epic speech in the final episode of Game of Thrones by studying the evil orators of history - including Adolph Hitler.

In an early scene, Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, addresses an assembled horde of her Unsullied and Dothraki warriors using both English and made-up languages from the show.

 

Daenerys’ final scene at a Nazi-esque feel about it. Picture: AP
To prepare for the climactic moment, Clarke watched videos of dictators who spoke in foreign languages, she told Variety in an interview after the episode aired, reports the New York Post.

"In giving all these speeches in fake languages, I watched a lot of videos of - now it seems funny - dictators and powerful leaders speaking a different language to see if I could understand what they were saying without knowing the language," she said.

"And you can! You absolutely can understand what Hitler's f***ing saying, these single-focus orators speaking a foreign language," she added.

Clarke, who lives in Northern Ireland where much of the show was filmed, said she was so nervous for the filming of the scene that she spent countless hours rehearsing and practising her lines.

Things did not end well for Emilia Clarke and her daenerys. Picture: AP
"This speech meant so much to me. I was so worried that I was going to f**k it up. I stayed up so late every night for like two months. I said it to my [stove], I said it to my fridge," she said in the interview.

"I said it to all of Belfast out my window!" she added. "Well, the window was closed because I didn't want people to think I was actually barking mad."

Emilia Clarke paid tribute to her Game of Thrones co-stars on Instagram. Picture: Instagram
This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

