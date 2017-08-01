Got an idea to make Wide Bay safer? You could get $10,000

WIDE BAY community groups, schools, councils, not-for-profit organisations and police can apply for grants of up to $10,000 that will improve road safety or reduce crime.

The Safer Queensland Community Grants program began in 2011, and has awarded $1,250,000 to more than 140 community groups and members of the Queensland Police Service since.

In the Wide Bay Burnett region, 17 grants have been awarded, totalling more than $102,000. These grants have helped locals and tourists learn about ocean and beach safety at Rainbow Beach, educating at-risk students not able to travel independently through an in-school bicycle safety program and implementing signs to reduce the number of speeding in residential areas.

A further $250,000 is available this year, taking the total grants pool to more than $1.5 million.

Honoured to again be offering Wide Bay Burnett residents the opportunity to make a positive change in their local community, Suncorp representative Rowena Riddell-Oosthuizen, is calling on community groups, schools, local councils, not-for-profit organisations and members of the Queensland Police Service to share their ideas for how to make the Wide Bay Burnett region a safer place to live, work and play.

"Founded on the ideology of supporting our wider community, the Safer Queensland Community Grants inspires communities to rally around issues important to their local area and work together to develop solutions,” Ms Riddell-Oosthuizen said.

"To date we have found that the best ideas for local communities come from local communities, which is why we are calling on all Wide Bay Burnett residents to come forward and team up with a local community group or police station to submit an application”.

Having partnered with the Suncorp Group for seven years on the Safer Queensland Community Grants program, Queensland Police Service Commissioner, Ian Stewart is looking forward to another year of the program.

"The initiatives put forward by Wide Bay Burnett residents during the past six years have, in some cases, contributed significantly to improving the safety of the Wide Bay Burnett roads and communities,” Commissioner Stewart said.

"With applications getting stronger each year, I am very much looking forward to seeing what ideas are put forward during this round”.

The Safer Queensland Community Grants program provides local community members across Queensland with a voice, encouraging them to share ideas on how to improve road safety or help reduce crime and/or the fear of crime in Queensland.

Applications for the 2017 Suncorp Safer Queensland Community Grants are now open and will close on August 31.

Interested community groups and members of the Queensland Police Service are encouraged to visit www.suncorp.com.au/saferqld for information and to apply.