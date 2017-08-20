Gorgeous old-timers need love too

IT'S not just dogs and cats at the RSPCA. Currently there are five guinea pigs and four chickens all looking for loving new homes at the Gympie RSPCA shelter. Plus, check out these more mature pets available for adoption right now.

1. Charlie

AGE: 10 years

BREED: Silky terrier/fox terrier mix

CHARLIE is an older dog looking for a quiet new home. If you are home a lot to keep him company, then maybe he's the boy for you. He does have a long coat so plenty of brushing is needed to keep those nasty knots away.

2. Shadow

AGE: 8 years

BREED: Greyhound/great dane mix

SHADOW is a delightful lady with a heart of gold. She loves nothing more than curling up on the couch and having a good cuddle, though she also enjoys walks and playing out in the yard. She gets along with most other pooches and cats, due to her extremely sweet nature.

3. Murphy

AGE: 8 years

BREED: English pointer/bull arab mix

MURPHY is a calm dog that has a very gentle nature and who is very content to sit by your side. He loves soft, squeaky toys but will chase a ball briefly. He is very food motivated which makes him an ideal candidate for training.

4. Maddie

AGE: 5 years

BREED: Bull arab mix

MADDIE is a happy, joyful girl overflowing with affection and enthusiasm. Because of her size she's looking for a family with older children who'd appreciate a whole lot of love. She'll flourish living mostly indoors with access to a secure yard for some fun and games. She's easy to walk on a lead and is happiest in a home where someone understands her need for company is around more often than not.

5. Elf

AGE: 3 years

BREED: American staffordshire bull terrier mix

ELF is very affectionate and loves to snuggle and will take all the pats and cuddles you have. He's also obedient and responds to all standard commands. He would be suitable for families of all ages and all types. He loves his toys, and treats and is easy to bath and walks well on a lead.

6. Tronic

AGE: Unknown

TRONIC just loves to curl up and purr the day away but also loves to play a little game like catch that fluffy thingo that's on the end of a stick. If you are looking for that special someone to call your very own and you enjoy the best of company then Tronic may be the little man for you.

7. Chicko

AGE: 12 years

CHICKO is looking for a nice quiet home where she can be an only child to live out her senior years in peace. She will make a great companion for the special person who falls in love and takes her home with them. Please come and meet her; she is really very sweet and has a lot of love to give.

8. Mrs Smiggles

AGE: 3 years

MEET Mrs Smiggles - She is the sweetest girl with her fluffy black and white coat. She is waiting just for you to come and take her to her new forever home. Please come and have a cuddle and get to know her better.

9 & 10. Dolly and Claire

AGES: 2 years

DOLLY and Claire came into the shelter because their owners were moving and couldn't take them with them. Both have lived all their life on the farm but would get used to suburbia in no time. Ideally they would love to be adopted together, but could be separated if two great new homes could be found for them.

All of the animals available for adoption from Gympie RSPCA are desexed, microchipped and health checked and up-to-date with vaccinations, worming and flea treatments. For more information visit rspca.org.au