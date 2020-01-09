Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gordon Ramsay is auctioning off a private lunch for two in a bid to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief appeal. Picture: Supplied
Gordon Ramsay is auctioning off a private lunch for two in a bid to raise money for the Australian bushfire relief appeal. Picture: Supplied
Environment

Gordon Ramsay dishes out bushfire support

by Alice Coster
9th Jan 2020 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CELEBRITY chef Gordon Ramsay is the latest big name to dish out support for the Australian bushfire relief appeal.

The multi-Michelin star chef is auctioning an exclusive private lunch for two guests in Melbourne on Monday to raise funds for the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

He says the funds would go directly to communities affected by the devastating fires ravaging the country.

Gordon Ramsay is the latest celebrity to offer support to those affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Supplied
Gordon Ramsay is the latest celebrity to offer support to those affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Supplied

 

A proposed launch for his book 'Gordon Ramsay Quick and Delicious Summer Book Party' hosted by publishers Hachette Australia was quickly converted into a fundraiser this week due to the unfolding bushfire crisis.

Ramsay has instead volunteered to host the intimate lunch to help do his bit to raise much-need funds.

"Watching the bushfires in Australia has been absolutely devastating and heartbreaking," Ramsay said.

"Since landing in this amazing country, I've seen first hand the hard work and dedication every Australian is putting forward to help those affected. That's why I'm giving you and guest a once in a lifetime experience to help all those affected by these horrific event. Stay strong Australia, my heart is with you."

The live bid is currently at $6100 to take part go to

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RAIN? It’s a strong maybe from the BoM

        premium_icon RAIN? It’s a strong maybe from the BoM

        News RAIN at last is the encouraging forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology - and we won’t have to wait too long.

        Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        premium_icon Volunteer fireys threaten to quit over Blue Card fiasco

        News State Governments backs down over Blue Card plan

        REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie’s animal neglect, cruelty hot spots

        News The region’s troubling truth of animal mistreatment has been revealed, with...

        New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        premium_icon New face steps up for run at Gympie council

        News FORMER Tin Can Bay teacher and community volunteer Phil Feldman has announced his...