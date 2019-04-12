Footy legend like you’ve never seen him

He may be synonymous with the Broncos but rugby league legend Gorden Tallis joined a different army last night.

In a hilarious TV event, the former Australian and State of Origin player turned Fox Sports commentator cut an impressive figure dressed as a White Walker on The Late Show With Matty Johns , which airs on Fox League on Thursdays.

Ahead of the eighth and final season of HBO fantasy epic Game of Thrones, which airs exclusively on Foxtel on Monday at 11am, Tallis, 45, spent a whopping three hours in the hair and make-up chair to transform himself into a member of the Army of the Dead - who fans will know have been coming for our favourite heroes since the beginning to the series.

Yes, that is Gorden Tallis under all that costume.

It was a fitting costume for the retired great, given his nickname in his playing days was "Raging Bull" due to his wild on-field aggression.

Tallis' co-hosts also got among the grisly GoT theme as the countdown to the finale hits three sleeps; the entire set decked out in Westeros themed props, with the famed Iron Throne taking centre stage.

Glow up.

Johns, the show's anchor, dressed as fan favourite Jon Snow, Bryan Fletcher as Lord Varys, Nathan Hindmarsh as Khal Drogo, Hannah Hollis as Daenerys Targaryen and Paul Kent as Tyrion Lannister.

This is impressive.

"It's always a bit of fun when you get to do something like this," Johns said.

"Fletch (Bryan Fletcher) is a massive Game of Thrones fan and Hindy (Nathan Hindmarsh) has been binge watching the first seven series over the last three weeks and filling us in on every plot development

"I know everyone is really excited to watch the first episode of Season 8 on Monday."

Game of Thrones season 8 premieres on Foxtel at 11am on Monday April 15