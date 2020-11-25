Goomeri’s wartime history immortalised in bronze

GOOMERI'S brave veterans will take centre stage in the tight-knit town after the Morrison Government pledged $43,950 for a commemorative statue to stand beside the Memorial Clock.

Unveiling the plan today, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the Goomeri chapter of the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch would receive funding through the Morrison Government's Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program to construct a statue of a Second World War digger.

"The statue commemorates service personnel from Goomeri and the surrounding districts, and will be a strong visual reminder of their service," Mr O'Brien said.

"This grant will ensure the people of Wide Bay continue to remember and acknowledge the sacrifices made by Australian servicemen and women during wartime, particularly the younger generation."

More than $1 million in funding was provided through this round of the Saluting Their Service commemorative grants program.

Mr O'Brien congratulated the Goomeri Branch and the Murgon RSL Sub-Branch for their work in ensuring the legacy of Australia's war heroes is remembered, and also for their advocacy for veterans.

Goomeri RSL board member Rose Heath. Photo/Holly Cormack.

The Murgon RSL Sub-Branch was also presented with a special commemorative medallion marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The medallions were produced to mark the anniversary on August 15, and are now available to every living Second World War veteran, in acknowledgment of their service.

"Almost one million Australians served in the Second World War, and Wide Bay was well-representing among them with local people taking significant roles in protecting our country," Mr O'Brien said.

"These medallions are an acknowledgment of this remarkable generation of Australians who served our nation during the Second World War, and ensures the people of Wide Bay can show their gratitude to those who have served from our region."

Goomeri RSL member David Pitstock said the statue will likely be erected in early 2021, however if all goes to plan, the commemorative digger could be watching over the town by Christmas.

Second World War veterans, or their families on their behalf, can apply online at dva.gov.au/medallion or call 02 6191 8217.