Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIREWORKS APLENTY: Goomeri Show Society president Lyle Hasselbach anticipates a decent crowd to ring in the new year at the Goomeri Rodeo on Monday.
FIREWORKS APLENTY: Goomeri Show Society president Lyle Hasselbach anticipates a decent crowd to ring in the new year at the Goomeri Rodeo on Monday. Jordan Philp
News

Goomeri's rough ride for new year's rodeo

Rebecca Singh
by
29th Dec 2018 12:00 PM

Rodeo: There will not be any cracking fireworks at the Goomeri rodeo but rodeo enthusiasts will not want to be anywhere else to ring in the new year on Monday night.

Show Society president Lyle Hasselbach said there will be plenty of excitement.

"We will have children's amusements and the Muddy Flats live band will entertain the crowd until 1pm,” he said.

"With the livestock we won't be able to have actual fireworks but there will be plenty of fireworks in the sand arena.”

After the weather caused a few difficulties for event organisers last year, this year the conditions should be close to perfect.

"We are expecting a big crowd on Monday. It will be a work day so we suppose it will get busier in the evening,” he said. "It was really hot last year and we had a storm at dusk. This year we can guarantee a good night if the weather holds off.”

Rodeo goers will have the option to camp.

"We have plenty of space at the grounds and we have free camping to everyone that attends so they don't have to drive afterwards and they can enjoy the evening,” he said.

"There isn't power available but that hasn't worried anyone in the past.”

The nominations are as normal and there will be plenty of action at the arena.

"The juniors will start at 8am and finish about 1pm, depending on the numbers,” Hasselbach said.

"The pre-performances, heats and finals will start from about 5pm.”

Inquiries 0419720407

goomeri rodeo 2018 goomeri show society gympie sport lyle hasselbach whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: 13 photos from the Gympie speedway

    premium_icon GALLERY: 13 photos from the Gympie speedway

    News A massive crowd made its way to the Mothar Mountain for the Super Sedan Summer Slam and the legend cars.

    • 29th Dec 2018 1:00 PM
    OPINION: 'Dump fees are daylight robbery'

    premium_icon OPINION: 'Dump fees are daylight robbery'

    News 'Let's see how much we can drain the ratepayers'

    • 29th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Thieves steal 30 bottles from Gympie Bottle-O

    premium_icon Thieves steal 30 bottles from Gympie Bottle-O

    News Police are investigating after two thieves stole a large quantity.

    • 29th Dec 2018 11:49 AM
    36-year-old Gympie man charged with 36 offences

    premium_icon 36-year-old Gympie man charged with 36 offences

    News Gympie Police charge man following a string of vehicle break-ins.

    Local Partners