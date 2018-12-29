Goomeri's rough ride for new year's rodeo

FIREWORKS APLENTY: Goomeri Show Society president Lyle Hasselbach anticipates a decent crowd to ring in the new year at the Goomeri Rodeo on Monday.

Rodeo: There will not be any cracking fireworks at the Goomeri rodeo but rodeo enthusiasts will not want to be anywhere else to ring in the new year on Monday night.

Show Society president Lyle Hasselbach said there will be plenty of excitement.

"We will have children's amusements and the Muddy Flats live band will entertain the crowd until 1pm,” he said.

"With the livestock we won't be able to have actual fireworks but there will be plenty of fireworks in the sand arena.”

After the weather caused a few difficulties for event organisers last year, this year the conditions should be close to perfect.

"We are expecting a big crowd on Monday. It will be a work day so we suppose it will get busier in the evening,” he said. "It was really hot last year and we had a storm at dusk. This year we can guarantee a good night if the weather holds off.”

Rodeo goers will have the option to camp.

"We have plenty of space at the grounds and we have free camping to everyone that attends so they don't have to drive afterwards and they can enjoy the evening,” he said.

"There isn't power available but that hasn't worried anyone in the past.”

The nominations are as normal and there will be plenty of action at the arena.

"The juniors will start at 8am and finish about 1pm, depending on the numbers,” Hasselbach said.

"The pre-performances, heats and finals will start from about 5pm.”

Inquiries 0419720407