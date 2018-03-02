Goomeri to be the thin red line in mozzie fight

PEST CONTROL: Council will inspect rain water tanks at Goomeri in an effort to prevent migration of the dengue mosquito.

PEST CONTROL: Council will inspect rain water tanks at Goomeri in an effort to prevent migration of the dengue mosquito. contributed

GYMPIE Regional Council has named Goomeri as the place where it will draw the thin red line in its war with dengue fever.

To prevent the possible spread of the disease to the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane, the council has approved a rainwater tank inspection program to test for mosquito breeding in the area.

Water from the tanks that are unscreened or damaged will be tested for traces of the pest.

The council hopes to eradicate the disease through detection by using new technology from the CSIRO and the University of Melbourne. This will be the first time it is used in Queensland.

While the last reported case of the disease in the region was in 2016, councillors were told that Goomeri was on a main thoroughfare for travellers who could bring the dengue mosquito (aedes aegypti) with them.

Sometimes called an "urban” mosquito, it breeds in artificial containers holding water, including cans, buckets, jars, pot plant dishes, birdbaths, tyres, gutters and damaged or unscreened rainwater tanks. The dengue mosquito was first found in Goomeri in 2004.

The program will continue for three months and starts on April 3.