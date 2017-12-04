Menu
Goomeri students shine

DUX: School principal Leon Doorackers with 2017 Goomeri School dux Tyler Mills and Kilkivan Great Horse Ride resident Stephen Horseman at Goomeri School's awards night.
GOOMERI State School P-10 held its annual awards night recently at the Goomeri Hall of Memory.

School captains Tyler Mills and Myles Clark compered the evening, celebrating and recognising the achievements of students in 2017.

School principal Leon Doorackers acknowledged highlights of the year in his speech, including the Goomeri's impressive Naplan student relative gain being greater than the nation.

At the end of the evening the 2018 school captains were announced.

They are Jacinta Rockemer and Skye Davidson.

School vice-captains are Rachael Litfin and Clarence Cavanagh.

2017 RESULTS:

Dux - Tyler Mills

Sports Achievement Award - Chloe Cremor

Sportsperson of the Year - Tyler Mills

Junior Citizenship Award - Julia Walsh

Senior Citizenship Award - Harry Wardell

Dale Graham Award - Tyler Mills and Myles Clark

Richard Lord Memorial Award - Charmaine Hunt

Caltex Best Allrounder Award - Tyler Mills

Rotary International Best Allrounder Award - Jacinta Rockemer

Student of the Year - Myles Clark

ADF Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award - Myles Clark

