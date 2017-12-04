Goomeri students shine

GOOMERI State School P-10 held its annual awards night recently at the Goomeri Hall of Memory.
School captains Tyler Mills and Myles Clark compered the evening, celebrating and recognising the achievements of students in 2017.
School principal Leon Doorackers acknowledged highlights of the year in his speech, including the Goomeri's impressive Naplan student relative gain being greater than the nation.
At the end of the evening the 2018 school captains were announced.
They are Jacinta Rockemer and Skye Davidson.
School vice-captains are Rachael Litfin and Clarence Cavanagh.
2017 RESULTS:
Dux - Tyler Mills
Sports Achievement Award - Chloe Cremor
Sportsperson of the Year - Tyler Mills
Junior Citizenship Award - Julia Walsh
Senior Citizenship Award - Harry Wardell
Dale Graham Award - Tyler Mills and Myles Clark
Richard Lord Memorial Award - Charmaine Hunt
Caltex Best Allrounder Award - Tyler Mills
Rotary International Best Allrounder Award - Jacinta Rockemer
Student of the Year - Myles Clark
ADF Long Tan Youth Leadership and Teamwork Award - Myles Clark