News

Goomeri residents warned after five early morning break-ins

Shelley Strachan
by
15th Oct 2018 1:45 PM
Subscriber only

FIVE break-ins at Goomeri in the last two weeks have prompted a warning from police for locals to close and lock their doors and windows.

All of the break-ins happened in the early hours of the morning where doors and window had been left open or unlocked, police said.

The thieves stole wallets, money, iPad, iPhone, iPod, a personal safe containing passports, and car and house keys, resulting in a vehicle being stolen from one address.

Police are looking for two males and a small dark hatchback car which were seen leaving some of the scenes. In once incident, the offenders were scared off by a dog barking and the owners got up to see what was going on.

"Please check and lock doors and windows before going to bed or going out or away on holidays, install pet doors so doors are not left open and sleep safe,” police said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Expressions of interest

EXPRESSIONS of interest were yesterday called for delivery of the Cooloola Great Walk.

The State Government wants to partner with the private sector, councils and traditional owners to promote the Great Walk and develop ecotourism in the region.

"Queensland is famous for its natural beauty. That's why it makes sense for us to develop new ecotourism experiences in places like...the Sunshine Coast,” Tourism Minister Kate Jones said. "The expressions of interest is the first stage to make sure we develop sustainable tourism experiences that showcase the very best of Queensland.

"Our expectation from those interested... is simple - we want you to foster a conservation culture with these world-class opportunities, and at the same time create local jobs.”

EOIs are open until November 16.

