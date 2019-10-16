Goomeri Pumpkin Fest rolling in clover after award win

BIGGER AND BETTER: Goomeri Pumpkin Festival patron Phyllis Hopf, coordinator Kim Boyter, Emma Schneider and Penny Ruthenberg on March 17.

BIGGER AND BETTER: Goomeri Pumpkin Festival patron Phyllis Hopf, coordinator Kim Boyter, Emma Schneider and Penny Ruthenberg on March 17. Jessica McGrath

IT'S a purple patch, rather than pumpkin patch, for the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival with the organisation winning the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Tourism Award for 2019.

Gympie employee with exemplary service

Gympie campaign win came on the back of camels

Kim Boyter, co-ordinator for the festival, said it has almost added 1000 visitors to each event over the more than two decades it has been run.

"The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival has been presenting an annual day of free, family fun, based around the humble pumpkin for 23 years, with our tourism attraction growing each year from an initial visitation of about 1000 to, in 2019, an estimated 20,000 people.”

She said the benefit the event has on the town cannot be underestimated - with the festival bringing economic and tourist viability to Goomeri.

TOURISM AWARD: Mayor Mick Curran presents Emma Schneider and Kim Boyter from the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival with the Tourism Award on Saturday night. Scott Kovacevic

"Bringing our community together to present this festival is revitalising a town struggling to survive through the longest running drought ever experienced. This event is the biggest tourist attraction to our area,” she said.

Ms Boyter said the organisation receive rewards in the form of repeat visitations and other truly gratifying currencies.

"The smiles on people's faces are the biggest reward and measure of our success, evident in all video footage from the day's festivities,” she said.

Now, the organisation will have a more permanent reminder of the valuable work they do in the form of the 2019 Tourism Award trophy.

"Congratulations to all our hard-working volunteers who help create this awesome event every year,” Ms Boyter said.

TOURISM AWARD FINALISTS:

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival - Winners

Rainbow Beach Horse Rides - Runners-up

Mary Valley Rattler

Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park