Goomeri police to crack down on noisy trucks

NO STOPPING: All the major transport companies have been put on notice about overnight parking in Goomeri. Bruce Honeywill

B-DOUBLE truck drivers have been warned not to park in Goomeri overnight.

Police are concerned their external generators and refrigerated trailers are creating excess noise pollution and are affecting residents' ability to sleep.

Goomeri Police Sergeant David Gillies said the number of truck drivers parking overnight had steadily increased over the past few years.

Most of these trucks park near the BP on the Burnett Highway.

Legally they are only allowed to park for an hour while they use the shower and rest facilities on the southern approach to town.

To date police have looked the other way but that is due to stop. From July 1, drivers will be issued a $126 traffic infringement notice if they park for more than an hour between 10pm until the early morning.

"On a still night the trucks are emitting 75-80 decibels, that is projecting into town and that frequency noise travels a long distance," Sgt Gillies said.

"I've given them six weeks notice."

The Gympie Regional Council and the Department of Main Roads and Transport support the move.

"The feedback from both Main Roads and the council is that it was never designed as an overnight parking spot, it was only put there by council as a temporary parking spot," Sgt Gillies said.

"It brings Goomeri in line with all the small towns."

Sgt Gillies wrote to all the major transport companies and the business in the hope that drivers would tow the line to avoid fines.

"We're not out to write a stack of tickets," he said.