Goomeri people matter too, and are right to feel angry

POOL PETITION: Goomeri residents have started up a petition to reopen their local pool. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

POOL PETITION: Goomeri residents have started up a petition to reopen their local pool. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

THE people of Goomeri are right to feel angry about the closure of their local pool during a record breaking hot, dry summer.

They must rue the day the powers that be thought it would make great ense to dispense with the Kilkivan Shire Council and instead merge it with a council that many believe spends too much money on shiny Gympie toys, at the expense of its rural residents and country roads.

WE MATTER TOO: Goomeri residents want to have access to a working local pool. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The closure comes after several other issues and eight years of a dodgy pool pump which caused several temporary closures.

Goomeri Pool is currently closed and residents have to catch a bus to Kilkivan for a swim. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The good folk of Goomeri had to get their water trucked in last year when the bores broke down, they have a water treatment plant they can't use because of an algae infestation (a plant the council knows has needed upgrading for years), and now this; shutting the pool and ruling out any chance of it reopening this swim season.

Goomeri Pool is currently closed and residents have to catch a bus to Kilkivan for a swim. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

Their local councillor Hilary Smerdon is so fed up and frustrated with the council, he has resigned his water portfolio.

Goomeri residents held an old-school protest last Friday and now they are circulating a petition they will hand over to the council.

COOL DOWN: Goomeri residents have started a petition to fix their local pool. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)

The council owes it to the people of Goomeri to get the pool fixed and reopen it post haste. Goomeri people matter too.