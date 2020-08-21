Goomeri mum, Theebine dad win Gympie Senior Citizens of Year

Gympie Senior Citizens of the Year for 2020 - Kim Boyter and Bevan Daley.

GOOMERI woman Kim Boyter and Theebine man Bevan Day have this morning been awarded the Gympie Region Senior Citizens of the Year for 2020.

Held annually, the awards recognise a male and female, aged 60 and over, who have made a significant contribution in the past year to the Gympie region.

Gympie Regional Council announced the award winners as part of Seniors Week, which runs from Saturday August 17 to Sunday, August 25.

Kim Boyter and Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon, the councillor for the part of the region that includes Goomeri, at this morning’s award ceremony.

Kim is a passionate community volunteer and advocate of the Goomeri community. She helped grow the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival into one of the biggest regional festivals in Queensland.

Kim also helped create the Goomeri Gourmet and Twilight market, which is a quarterly food festival frequented by hungry locals and visitors to the region.

Bevan has worked tirelessly in the Theebine community for more than 50 years where he has been a member of a variety of community organisations including Rosedale Tennis Club, Theebine State School P&C and Probus Gympie. He is currently an active member of the Theebine Christian Church and Theebine Hall Committee.

Kim Boyter and Bevan Daly with Gympie May Glen Hartwig.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig said this morning seniors made an enormous contribution to the Gympie region.

“Across the region, seniors play an important role and are a pivotal part of the fabric that keeps our community together”.

“Whether they are volunteering, preserving our history, being grandparents or providing care to others in the community, their contributions are greatly appreciated by everyone who lives in the region.”

“Congratulations Kim and Bevan on this outstanding achievement, it is well deserved,” he said.

The award recipients will also be attending a small COVIDSafe Morning Tea with the Mayor today to celebrate.

Congratulations Kim and Bevan, and to all who were nominated for the important work that you do.

COuncillor Dolly Jensen, Kim Boyter, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Bevan Daly, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and friendat the awards presentations for the Gympie region's 2020 Senior Citizens of the Year.

For more information, visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/seniorsweek