Goomeri, Kilkivan score big for sport, school, and festival

NANANGO MP Deb Frecklington has congratulated three Goomeri and Kilkivan community groups who have been successful in the latest round of Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants.

Mrs Frecklington said almost $100,000 will be shared amongst the groups for community projects, infrastructure upgrades and equipment.

"We have some excellent grant writers in our region and they have been really successful this round in achieving a great range of grants," Mrs Frecklington said.

"I would like to congratulate these hard working clubs and the volunteers who put their time into securing these worthwhile projects that will greatly benefit our community."

This is a bird's eye view of the artificial green at the Kilkivan bowls club.

The successful Goomeri and Kilkivan groups in Round 101 of the GCGF include:

Goomeri Bowls Club - $33,319 to upgrade facility and install solar

Goomeri Pumpkin Festival - $30,700 for a shade structure and equipment

Kilkivan SS P&C - $35,000 to construct a shelter

"I encourage all local groups, however big or small, to consider applying for a Gambling Community Benefit Fund Grant to help achieve their goals," Deb said.

There are now five rounds each financial year, with the next round closing 31 October 2019. For more information give my office or call on 4190 7100, or head to https://www.justice.qld.gov.au/initiatives/community-grants