Goomeri honours passionate farmer and family man

A DEDICATED family man and farmer with a big engine and drive is how Kel Stanton will be remembered.

More than 700 people shut down the town of Goomeri on Friday, August 9, to honour Kel after he lost his battle with prostate cancer.

While it was a tough day for the family, seeing the community pack the Goomeri Town Hall and later recount their favourite stories and memories of Kel at the golf club was a testament to the respect he had earned as a proud farmer, family man and member of the community.

Alongside his wife Karen, Kel was a hard task master on the family's farm at Boonara where he continued his family's legacy by growing lush paddocks of lucerne, barley and rhodes grass that attracted admiration from locals and visitors alike.

The late Kel Stanton is remembered as a family man who loved life on the land. Contributed

Kel and Karen expanded the family's farming venture in 1991 and started milking.

It is a credit to their partnership that they survived the deregulation of the milk industry in July 2000, and continued milking until 2018 for the next generation of Stanton farmers to continue the legacy.

Sons Dean and Wade will continue the family's proud farming history, which started when the Stantons first settled in the Goomeri region in 1912.

The Murgon Mustangs honoured Kel's contribution to rugby league in the South Burnett, as a player for Goomeri and Murgon, and coach of South Burnett representative sides, by holding a minute's silence before the Mustangs hosted the Wondai Wolves on August 11.

Following Kel's death, his family is calling on men to keep on top of their health and get regular physical exams.

The family has learned the importance of being vigilant with health checks and encourages everyone to ask questions and seek further advice if something doesn't feel right.