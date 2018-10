FESTIVAL: Dan Smoothy makes friends with Farmer Dan at the Goomeri Gourmet Food Truck Fest on Saturday October 27.

CROWDS gathered in Goomeri to celebrate the Goomeri Gourmet Food Truck Fest on the weekend.

The food trucks joined the town's twilight markets on Saturday October 27.

These markets were Halloween-themed, as children dressed up for some trick or treating around the nearby shops.