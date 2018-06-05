Goomeri, get ready to meet the entrepreneurs

Small business networking sessions and a meet the entrepreneur evening at Goomeri are ways local small business can expand.

Small business networking sessions and a meet the entrepreneur evening at Goomeri are ways local small business can expand. Stock

Meet the Entrepreneur at Goomeri

GOOMERI businessmen and women will have a chance to learn how to start up or grow their innovative business with a special seminar on Thursday night.

The Meet the Entrepreneur event will be held at that Goomeri Hall from 5.30-7pm.

Meet the Entrepreneur events aim to promote the start-up and growth of innovative businesses in the region, and support the development of established business ready for growth. These sessions are aimed at aspiring and start-up entrepreneurs as well as managers of established businesses seeking innovative ways to grow. They provide an opportunity to learn from the experiences of a seasoned entrepreneur and a chance to meet like-minded individuals.

Prospective attendants are requested to RSVP by 5pm today for catering purposes.

For more information about this event and to RSVP please contact Gympie Regional Council's Economic Development Unit on 1300 307 800 or email economicdevelopment@gympie.qld.gov.au