Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Google‘s $500m Aussie tax case settlement

by John Rolfe
18th Dec 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Google has paid the Australian Taxation Office nearly half a billion dollars to settle a long-running dispute.

"This settlement is another great outcome for the Australian tax system," ATO deputy commissioner Mark Konza said this afternoon.

"It adds to the significant success of the ATO in positively changing the behaviour of digital taxpayers and significantly increasing the tax they pay in Australia."

The $481.5 million paid by Google brings the ATO's increased collections from the eCommerce industry to about $1.25 billion following earlier agreements with Microsoft, Apple and Facebook.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
australian taxation office editors picks google settlement

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        premium_icon Gympie thieves need mere seconds to steal speakers

        News This was the latest in a spate of recent thefts around the region.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland records

        premium_icon Gympie fuel price forecast as Coast breaks Queensland...

        News Average prices down south have set an unwanted record for the state.

        Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured, maimed

        premium_icon Court hears tragedy of our ‘other road toll’ - the injured...

        News A MAN who breached a Domestic Violence Order by swearing and throwing a water...