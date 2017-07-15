24°
GOODBYE SEXIE COFFIE: Cheeky cafe announces closure

Annie Perets
| 14th Jul 2017 6:05 PM Updated: 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Sexie Coffie owner Jasen Barrie salutes the end of a run for the business.
Sexie Coffie owner Jasen Barrie salutes the end of a run for the business.

IT'S the cheeky coffee stop on the Bruce Hwy that both Fraser Coast residents and tourists have come to know, love, and giggle about.

But after 14 years of operation, Sexie Coffie will close on September 2.

Owner Jasen Barrie has thanked the community for support over the years.

Sexi Coffee store-owner Jasen Barrie celebrates the stores ninth birthday. Photo: Megan Pope / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Sexi Coffee store-owner Jasen Barrie celebrates the stores ninth birthday.

"It's going to be an emotional journey for the next four weeks," Mr Barrie said.

"Sexie Coffie has been our baby for the past 14 years, and we are very proud of it."

Mr Barrie and wife Karen opened the cafe on the Bruce Hwy in 2003 shortly after moving to Maryborough from Rockhampton.

Fraser Coast flooding - traffic waits outside Sexie Coffee on the Bruce Highway north of Maryborough for flood waters near Aldershot to subside. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast flooding - traffic waits outside Sexie Coffee on the Bruce Highway north of Maryborough for flood waters near Aldershot to subside.

Before it was Sexie Coffie, the shop was a McDonald's and Mr Barrie said others expressed doubt on whether the new business would survive.

"There was a stigma that if Maccas couldn't do it, then you couldn't either," he said.

"At that time, there wasn't too much of a variety in the area in terms of food.

"We called it Sexie Coffie because we wanted it to be cheeky and do something different within the coffee industry."

Sexie Coffee owner Jason Barrie and roaster Nick Stevens. Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Sexie Coffee owner Jason Barrie and roaster Nick Stevens.

Mr Barrie said a highlight has been seeing young people grow careers after gaining their first job at Sexie Coffie.

"A lot of very young talented people have worked here, who are now doing their own thing," he said.

"For example we have one young girl now managing her own coffee shop."

Oliver's Real Food will move into the spot come September. Mr Barrie and his family plan to stay in the region. He said he would not rule out the possibility of starting a new business.

