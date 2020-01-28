Menu
Llew O'Brien with his family on election night last year.
#goodbye: O’Brien joins MP ranks breaking up with Twitter

Shelley Strachan
28th Jan 2020 9:45 AM
FEDERAL MP Llew O’Brien has dropped Twitter, saying it has become too toxic and is a platform dominated by hate and intolerance.

“Whilst I champion free speech and think Twitter has every right to exist this doesn’t contradict in any way my right not to take part in it. See ya Twitter,” he posted on Facebook earlier this morning.

The move comes as Mr O’Brien landed back in Canberra and was, he said, also in part a reaction to the Twitter pile-on that contributed to the suicide of young LNP member Wilson Gavin after he led a protest opposing an event run by Rainbow Families Queensland.

Screengrab of Wilson Gavin confronting a drag queen at the Brisbane Square Library.
Mr O’Brien is not the first MP from both sides of Parliament to leave Twitter, with George Christiansen and Labor MP Ed Husic also recently deciding they’d had enough.

Mr O’Brien said obsessive, hateful personal attacks against himself and even members of his family had also contributed to the decision.

MP George Christiansen has ditched Twitter because of the vitriol and hate.
“It’s just a different standard on Twitter,” he said. The level of aggression, intolerance and hate were so much higher than other social media platforms.

“People have the right to express their views, but I also have the right to not be on that platform.”

They way people behaved on there was extremely unAustralian, he said.

“Have your say, but own it. Be accountable. It’s almost like social media road rage.”

Mr O’Brien also posted on Twitter:

“Dear Twttr, I can’t do it any more. Yes there were good times; no one will do animated GIFS like you. But you changed! The 280 character thing and that + button are just not you.

“Then there’s the constant negativity and name calling.

“I think we both knew this was coming.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
