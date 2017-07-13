Good will is the currency for our new Show secretary

ON TRACK: New Gympie Show secretary Sarah Niemand says she is constantly amazed by the people who make the Gympie Show the success it is.

AFTER years working in the financial sector, Gympie's new Show Society secretary says she is getting used to a whole new way of doing business.

Profit isn't everything with the Gympie Show.

"We have to keep an eye on the money - breaking even is always nice," Sarah Niemand said at her new Showgrounds office yesterday.

But good will is the main currency that keeps the wheels turning for the Gympie Show.

And Mrs Niemand says she has received heaps of it from committee members, volunteers, judges, exhibitors, affiliate organisations and all the members of the public who make the Show happen every year.

"I just started last week," Mrs Niemand said at her new show grounds office yesterday.

"Hopefully I can carry on this magnificent tradition.

"The outgoing secretary Donna Dodson did such a great job.

"But I've had absolutely wonderful support from the management committee and an enormous number of volunteers," she said.

"I had a knock on the door the other day and there was a lady who said, 'My name's Brenda and I'm here to do your filing'.

"Come right in," I said.

"She stayed two days and did the filing and archiving.

"And she's not the only one. We have regular volunteers, including one who does 25 hours a week.

"Another does six hours a week.

"And they do this every week.

"The volunteers are invaluable and at this point they know far more than I do - and they are very patient with me.

"If you're a volunteer it must be hard to break in a new secretary.

"There's so much to know.

"I can be sitting here talking to an electrical engineer about amps, volts, earths and trenches.

"Three phase I understand, because I was from a farm, but that's the only thing I know.

"The thing about the Show is it belongs to everyone.

"I'm enjoying it already," she said. "It's just dazzling every day."