Good value drives Gympie property market rise

GOOD value and a need to beat the "rat race" are making Gympie a big attraction in the property market.

According to Real Estate Institute Queensland's December quarterly report, in the past year prices in the Gympie city had risen 2.1% in the past year.

Acreage sales in the region experienced a huge shift, with an 8.4% increase in the December quarter.

According to Andii Stewart of Agents 2 Go, buyers were coming from many demographics.

"A mix of everything, families, investors, people sick of the rat race of Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sydney can't believe the value for money in Gympie," she said.

She said prices had consistently crepted up over the past few months, but the change really showed over recent years.

"There was some 5000 properties in the 4570 postcode, now we're down to about 2000."

Gympie Regional Realty owner John Cochrane said at their last sales meeting, they calculated 50% of the region's buyers came from outside the district.

"People are finding this is much better value than anywhere 20 minutes south of here," he said.

The new highway upgrade was having the biggest effect on the market in the region, making work and entertainment easier for residents to access.

"99% of the people, when they leave Gympie, head south."

And the hot ticket items?

"It's very hard to buy a house in the low twos ($200,000) anywhere south of here."