Good times to roll with virus lockdown aid to pubs and clubs

CONTRASTING TIMES: The biggest flood of the 20th century did not stop Gympie locals from catching up for a beer at the Royal Hotel in 1999, but 21 years later, coronavirus certainly did. The state government has announced tax relief to help pubs and clubs weather the coronavirus storm.

THE good times will roll again in Gympie region pubs and clubs, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, with the the help of a $50 million state government tax relief program.

The current lockdown, allowing only takeaway drink and food sales, contrasts with the determination shown by Gympie customers in keeping their favourits venues open 21 years ago, when the biggest flood of the 20th century was not enough to keep people away.

The new aid package announced by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath is the latest addition to an economy-wide business relief package which already includes payroll tax deferrals and refunds, low interest loans and energy rebates.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said it was important to help "these community hubs" survive the pandemic.

She announced a three-mmonth deferral of gaming machine taxes, applying from now to all Queensland's 1100 pubs and clubs.

This will come on top of the $22.7 million already waived in liquor licensing renewal fees for 2020/21, Mrs D'Ath said.

"Going to your local pub or club isn't an option right now, but when this crisis is over we want these community hubs to be there for Queenslanders," she said.

"Pubs and clubs need our help to get through the coronavirus crisis.

"They're the heart and soul of communities throughout the state and we're determined to help them through these challenging times.

"From April to June, we're delivering a three-month gaming tax deferral worth around $50 million."

She said about 50 businesses who had already paid their gaming machine taxes for March would have a total of $1.4 million returned to them.

Mrs D'Ath said the Liquor and Gaming Commissioner was also examining "options to allow for flexibility in how the gaming machine tax is to be repaid, including instalment plans.