There is a “cautious optimism” that Australia is again flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Greg Hunt says.
Health

Good sign we’re flattening the curve

by Jade Gailberger
13th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

Health Minister Greg Hunt says there is "cautious optimism" Australia is again flattening the curve of coronavirus cases.

Mr Hunt, who is quarantining in Canberra, held a virtual press conference on Thursday where he revealed three positive developments.

"Protection in Queensland and NSW, and reduction in Victoria," he said.

"Three states, three signs of hope."

He paid tribute to the families of nine Australians who died overnight because of coronavirus.

Health Minister Greg Hunt says social distancing continues to be a fundamental part of our national defence mechanism against COVID-19. Picture: Gary Ramage
Australia recorded 292 cases on Thursday. Victoria had 278 new cases, its lowest figure in weeks.

"We are beginning to see the testing and the tracing and the strengthening of that tracing system work and that combined with the distancing to see this first cautious optimism," Mr Hunt said.

"And real cause for hope around the flattening of the curve in Victoria."

Mr Hunt said hotel quarantining had protected returning travellers from spreading the disease in seven of eight states.

"We know the situation in Victoria but we are working with them to ensure once it recommences it is a fortress," he said.

The Victorian Age Care Response Centre said medical assistance teams had made 61 visits to more than 40 facilities and was helping stabilise outbreaks at facilities.

On contact tracing, Mr Hunt praised NSW as having "one of the most advanced tracing systems in the world".

More to come

Originally published as Good sign we're flattening the curve

