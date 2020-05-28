Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRIBUTE: Alain Henderson, veteran Gympie Show and Noosa Show announcer will be remembered fondly by thousands.
TRIBUTE: Alain Henderson, veteran Gympie Show and Noosa Show announcer will be remembered fondly by thousands.
News

‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for voice of Noosa Show

Matt Collins
28th May 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 8:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Noosa Show has lost one of its favourite sons.

The death on Sunday, May 24 of the much-loved show announcer and auctioneer Alain Henderson, 88, has been felt in communities spanning far and wide.

A remarkable 53 years as announcer at the Gympie Show is an accomplishment that may never be seen again.
A remarkable 53 years as announcer at the Gympie Show is an accomplishment that may never be seen again.

'Hendy' was the man behind the mic at a number of events across south east Queensland.

He was the voice of the Noosa Show, various rodeos, pony club events and auctions, but a remarkable 53 years as announcer at the Gympie Show is an accomplishment that may never be seen again.

Member of the Gympie Show Society and life member of Pomona Pony Club John Warren knew 'Hendy' better than most.

"I'm 66 now, and I knew him all my life," he said.

"He was a good ol' mate."

‘He’d always say, ‘you got to look after the public. That’s the first thing you do.’ Alain Henderson, calling the Gympie Show in the early 90s.
‘He’d always say, ‘you got to look after the public. That’s the first thing you do.’ Alain Henderson, calling the Gympie Show in the early 90s.

Mr Warren will remember a passionate man who always put others before himself.

"A lot of the work he did for free, he was just happy to be there," he said.

As his long-time mate, Mr Warren said Alain was one of the true characters of regional shows.

"There's announcers and then there is announcers," he said.

"It will be very hard to get someone who could entertain a crowd like Alain Henderson."

"He'd get up to the show at 6am and he wouldn't leave until 10pm at night," he said.

"He'd still be there to call the fireworks."

"You couldn't get him out of the ring for a feed," he said.

"He'd always say, 'you got to look after the public, that's the first thing you got to do'."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

alain henderson gympie show noosa show tribute
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business NEWS Corp Australia has revealed changes to its Australian media titles that will result in many of its Queensland and NSW mastheads becoming digital only.

        ‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t backburn’

        premium_icon ‘I fear what will happen to Gympie region if people don’t...

        News A former chief fire officer has expressed the importance of backburning and hazard...

        Another council big-wig shown the door

        premium_icon Another council big-wig shown the door

        News Following the election, and resignation of CEO Bernard Smith, another high paid...

        Tradie accused of threatening to kill over unpaid bill

        premium_icon Tradie accused of threatening to kill over unpaid bill

        News Man allegedly threatened to 'put a hole' in woman's head