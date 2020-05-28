‘Good ol’ mate’: Tributes flow for voice of Noosa Show

TRIBUTE: Alain Henderson, veteran Gympie Show and Noosa Show announcer will be remembered fondly by thousands.

THE Noosa Show has lost one of its favourite sons.

The death on Sunday, May 24 of the much-loved show announcer and auctioneer Alain Henderson, 88, has been felt in communities spanning far and wide.

'Hendy' was the man behind the mic at a number of events across south east Queensland.

He was the voice of the Noosa Show, various rodeos, pony club events and auctions, but a remarkable 53 years as announcer at the Gympie Show is an accomplishment that may never be seen again.

Member of the Gympie Show Society and life member of Pomona Pony Club John Warren knew 'Hendy' better than most.

"I'm 66 now, and I knew him all my life," he said.

"He was a good ol' mate."

Alain Henderson, calling the Gympie Show in the early 90s.

Mr Warren will remember a passionate man who always put others before himself.

"A lot of the work he did for free, he was just happy to be there," he said.

As his long-time mate, Mr Warren said Alain was one of the true characters of regional shows.

"There's announcers and then there is announcers," he said.

"It will be very hard to get someone who could entertain a crowd like Alain Henderson."

"He'd get up to the show at 6am and he wouldn't leave until 10pm at night," he said.

"He'd still be there to call the fireworks."

"You couldn't get him out of the ring for a feed," he said.

"He'd always say, 'you got to look after the public, that's the first thing you got to do'."