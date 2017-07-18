26°
Good news on Rainbow Beach bike crash victim

scott kovacevic
| 18th Jul 2017 6:24 PM
Tristan Sik, a year 8 Victory College student, remains a in a critical condition in hospital after crashing into a car on his push bike.
Tristan Sik, a year 8 Victory College student, remains a in a critical condition in hospital after crashing into a car on his push bike.

IN A positive step for 13-year-old Tristan Sik and his family, his condition today improved from critical to stable a Lady Cilento Children's Hospital spokesman said.

It is positive news for the Rainbow Beach teenager who has been in an induced come since he collided with a car while riding his pushbike on the weekend.

While a Lady Cilento Children's Hospital spokesman said Tristan's condition had improved, his mother Carloyn Elder said there had not yet been any significant change.

"(There was a) couple of movements but (the) pain was too much so they sedated him again,” she said.

The news comes on the heels of an outpouring of support for Tristan and his family on social media:

Linda Lochtenberg: Thinking of you and your family right now Carolyn.

Our boys are mates, has hit home to all of us how quickly life changes.

On behalf of all the mums of teenage boys who say bye and watch them ride away on bikes, think I can say we are all sending you best wishes and speedy recovery.

Could easily be any one of us going through this.

EARLIER: 'Fears of massive brain trauma': Critical teen needs prayers

Serena Taylor: Sending love, strength, and many, many positive energy vibes to all concerned.

Tristan you have so many people thinking of you and if they direct positive thoughts that will certainly help.

Tristan Sik remains a in a critical condition in hospital after crashing into a car on his push bike.
Tristan Sik remains a in a critical condition in hospital after crashing into a car on his push bike.

Linda Rogers Brennan: Carolyn Elder, my heart goes out to you and your family, your precious son and the driver of the car.

Prayers for all constantly upheld.

You must be an amazing mum, your love for truth shines through.

Renee Ivory: Carolyn Elder I can not imagine what you are going through.

Sending you and your family lots of love and best wishes.

If I can help in anyway please contact me.

Kerrieann Winkley: Healing candle and prayers sent, hugs and strength for the family.

Jenny Montaser: My prayers and healing thoughts are with Tristan and his family. xx

Rich Whalley: Get well soon Tristan.

Thoughts are with him and you Carolyn and all the family and those involved.

Frances Villenguez: Praying for healing for your boy Carolyn and strength for you and your family.

Sherrif Esquivel: My thoughts go out to the family that this horror accident has happened to and I really hope your boy pulls through.

Topics:  360-degree story gympie lady cilento children's hopsital rainbow beach

