Good news on Gympie Show weather forecasts

SHOW WEATHER FORECAST: Things are looking better for the Gympie Show, according to the Bureau of Meteorology

THERE'S been good news on weather forecasts for the coming week, hosing down (you might say) predictions of flooding rains potentially impacting the Gympie Show.

While some forecasters have predicted massive falls along the South East Queensland coast, up to 400mm according to one forecaster, the official word from the Bureau of Meteorology is much less dramatic.

The forecast for Day 1 of the Show, on Thursday, is for a medium (60%) chance of showers, with cloud cover and light winds - not a bad dust free day and not too hot or cold.

Temperatures are predicted to range from an overnight minimum of 13 degrees to a cruisy 25 degrees during the day.

Those showers seem most likely to occur in the afternoon and evening, bringing up to 3mm, with winds from 15 to 20kmh, decreasing during the afternoon.

Friday should see a shower or two, with light winds and again a medium chance of rain and up to 5mm.

Saturday could be a little more dramatic, but not disastrously so, with a 70% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm and light winds. Between 6mm and 25mm is forecast, again with only light winds.

So, maybe get your gumboots out, but don't fear the end of the world.