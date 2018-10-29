Good news Gympie, the event you have been missing is back

WHAT A BASS: Michael Brennekel enjoys a great day out with his brother Riley and Dad Dallas at Borumba Dam.

WHAT A BASS: Michael Brennekel enjoys a great day out with his brother Riley and Dad Dallas at Borumba Dam.

Mary Valley Fishing Classic

AFTER the cancellation of the Mary Valley Fishing Classic last year, organisers are hoping to reel in a big crowd this weekend.

The classic will take place at Borumba Dam. With mostly sunny skies predicted, it will be the perfect weekend for anglers and families.

Mary Valley Fishing Classic.

Entry fee for adults (15 and over) is $25, juniors $10 and a family entry (includes two adults and two children) is $60.

Prizes and major draws will be at the Borumba camp site on Sunday at noon.

For more information visit gympie.qld.lions.org.au/projects.

Stay tuned to The Gympie Times for coverage.

Also, Gear up for last local race day of the year

THE super Saturday race day will finish off another great season of Gympie racing on November 24.

As the Gympie Turf Club celebrates 150 years of racing, it will aim to finish off the year on a high note, with a six race program and the draw of the Win a Car winner.

Fasta than Light races to victory to claim his third successive Gympie Cup on Saturday. Connor Peckitt

The win a car competition which has been running this year will be drawn at the end of the RSLA Digger's Cup Race Day.

The Whiskey Mountain Boys will play at the after party.

Tickets to the VIP Champions Bar are strictly limited and $50 each -they include racetrack entry, racebook and all day grazing. To buy visit www.gympieboxoffice.com.au.