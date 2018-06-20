Good news for users of public transport in Gympie

Tracylee Bell concerned about the public transport issue in Gympie earlier this year.

LATEST technology ticketing will allow Gympie public transport users to use payWave and smart phones to pay their bus fares in future.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said new technology readers and apps would transform public transport across the region and would be great for locals and visitors alike.

"The Palaszczuk Government is investing more than $370 million across the state to implement the most modern and flexible payment technology in Australia,” he said.

"The government is committed to ensuring the regions don't get left behind and has expanded the scope of the project to include regional areas with existing urban bus networks.

First sod is turned on the $929.3 million Caloundra to Sunshine Motorway upgrade.Queensland Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey Warren Lynam

"This means that for the first time commuters and tourists in Gympie will have integrated ticketing - making public transport easier.

"It will also mean that we will be able to deliver real time tracking of bus services for the first time.

"It will simplify the payment process for locals and tourists and that will be a real boon for everyone who hops on a bus.”

The Minister said a more convenient payment system would also encourage more people to use public transport and would be a real winner.

"This is about embracing the latest technologies to introduce integrated ticketing and more convenient ways to pay.

"It actually uses advances successfully trialled in places like London, Chicago and Vancouver,” he said.

"Customers will be able to set up an account via a new app or web platform and have the choice of several payment methods. They will also be able to use major contactless credit and bank cards without the need to set up an account. But, importantly, travellers will still be able to buy paper tickets if they wish. The system will give them the choice to use the payment method that is most convenient and comfortable for them.”

