Good news for Gympie's maternity ward

GOOD NEWS: Expectant Gympie region mothers can look forward to new services, including paediatrics, and a refurbished maternity ward at Gympie Hospital.

NEW mothers can look forward to expanded services and a facelift at the Gympie Hospital's maternity ward.

The refurbishment plans were revealed this week by the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, although details on what exactly will be done and the cost are scarce.

"We are in the detailed planning stage for refurbishment works in maternity and birthing suites at Gympie Hospital,” SCHHS acting executive finance director Andrew McDonald said yesterday.

"We will continue to liaise with staff and consumers to determine requirements.

"This will inform the cost of the refurbishment so the HHS can explore potential funding opportunities.”

Gympie Hospital. December 2007 after the upgrades were completed.

The new look is not the only upgrade on its way to the hospital's birthing suite.

Plans are also in the works to develop a Women's and Families Unit, including paediatric services.

It is good news for a maternity unit, where more than 600 babies have been delivered in the past two years; 288 in 2017-18, and 322 in 2018-19.

The refurbishment is also good news for the ward's future as other regional Queensland areas are faced with closing services.

SCHHS Women's and Families Services Nursing Director Cathy Styles said there were no such issues with Gympie's future.

"There are no plans to reduce services offered at Gympie Hospital's Maternity Unit,” she said this week.

"We are proud of the high level of care we provide to expectant mothers at Gympie Maternity Services. Birthing procedures such as epidurals, emergency caesareans and elective caesareans are available as required at the Maternity Unit.”