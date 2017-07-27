25°
Good news for Gympie youngsters needing therapy

Shelley Strachan | 27th Jul 2017 10:25 AM
Debbie Blumel is CEO of the Gympie Children's Therapy Centre on Red Hill Rd.
Debbie Blumel is CEO of the Gympie Children's Therapy Centre on Red Hill Rd. John McCutcheon

GYMPIE children and young people are getting a major boost in therapy services well ahead of the National Disability Insurance Scheme which is expected to roll-out here from January 2019.

The Children's Therapy Centre has appointed additional therapists to provide individual and group programs to children and young people with developmental delays, disabilities and health conditions.

Children's Therapy Centre CEO Debbie Blumel said that the new services would make it easier for local children to access vital therapy services.

The Children's Therapy Centre is at 16 Red Hill Rd Gympie and therapists also visit homes, child care and schools.

"The Children's Therapy Centre is now providing psychology, speech and language pathology, occupational therapy and physiotherapy to children with conditions like Autism Spectrum Disorder, developmental delays, mental health and behavioural conditions, and physical, cognitive and sensory disabilities,” Ms Blumel said.

"The key is to provide early intervention - the earlier it starts, the better the results”, she added. "That's why we have employed additional therapists to provide services and programs in Gympie.”

Ms Blumel said that the Department of Disability Services had now uncapped the number of children that the Children's Therapy Centre could see.

"The Department is now allowing us to see the children and to simply send the paperwork to them using a process called "reverse referral”.

"This is a major breakthrough for families because they no longer need to be on a wait list for a government department or hospital and health services clinic.”

"Importantly, it means that families no longer have to travel to the Sunshine Coast to access vital therapy services at no cost.

"We have no wait list and children can be assessed and begin therapy immediately,” Ms Blumel said.

The Children's Therapy Centre is registered as a NDIS service provider and is already providing services to NDIS clients who have moved here from interstate.

"It is wonderful to see our first NDIS clients who are empowered to exercise choice and control over their services and service providers. People are choosing the Children's Therapy Centre because we are a not-for-profit company with a thirty year history of providing family-centred evidence-based practice. Our client satisfaction survey shows that people are impressed with our strong client focus and the high quality of our services from the reception desk to the therapists.

"And the kids love coming here too!” Ms Blumel added.

Families wishing to contact Children's Therapy Centre should phone 5441 7199.

Topics:  children in need gympie health ndis therapy

