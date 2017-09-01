Good news for Gympie Tilt Train travellers

TRAVELLERS between Brisbane, Bundaberg and Rockhampton can look forward to the return of the second electric Tilt Train and an improved timetable from Monday following more than $28 million worth of overhaul works to the Tilt Train fleet, including new Wi-Fi connectivity.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the reinstatement of the overhauled train marked the completion of the first major refurbishment of the Rockhampton and Bundaberg Tilt Train fleet since the two trains entered service almost 20 years ago.

"Since the two Tilt Trains were introduced in 1998 they have travelled more than five million kilometres combined and carried approximately 225,000 people annually, so they were certainly due for a refresh,” Mr Saunders said.

"Delivered in Maryborough by Downer EDI, the mid-life overhaul has delivered attractive and refreshed interiors as well as enhancements to the train's mechanical, electrical and safety systems to meet the latest industry standards.

"In addition, Wi-Fi has been enabled in the carriages to help make customer journeys more comfortable, which will benefit those travelling for work or leisure alike.

"To keep Queenslanders moving throughout this major overhaul, the Palaszczuk Government ensured the refurbishment of one Tilt Train at a time and introduced a diesel replacement train to help service the Bundaberg and Rockhampton regions in the interim.

"Now that both trains have completed their mid-life overhaul and will once again be in service simultaneously, we will run to a consistent timetable that reflects the significant improvement to journey times.

"I'm thrilled to see the return of the second new-look Tilt Train and look forward to seeing local residents benefiting from the improved timetable and a refreshed onboard experience.”

Queensland Rail Chief Executive Officer Nick Easy said the return of the tilt train was great news for Queenslanders.

"Timetabled journeys between Brisbane and Bundaberg temporarily serviced by the diesel replacement train will be reduced from over six hours to around four and a half, while the trip between Brisbane and Rockhampton will reduce from over 10 hours to less than eight,” Mr Easy said.

"In response, the 4.55pm service departing Brisbane and arriving in Rockhampton on Tuesday and Sunday evenings will return, as per the pre-overhaul timetable.

"The diesel replacement service and the current timetable will remain in operation up to and including Sunday, 3 September.

Customers can book to travel aboard the service and new timetable by phoning 1800 872 467, or visiting the Queensland Rail Travel website at www.queenslandrailtravel.com.au.