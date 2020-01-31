Good news for Gympie fam Good news for families as more specialists sign on for Gympie visits

Menu
New paediatricians are now visiting the Gympie region such as Dr David Nichols.
Donna Jones
, donna.jones@gympietimes.com.au
31st Jan 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE now has paediatric specialists in town for the first time in a decade.

Corienne Whittaker, practice manager at Gympie Specialist Clinic in Channon St, believes it’s been 10 years since paediatricians have visited Gympie such as Dr David Nichols did yesterday.

Dr Nichols has more than 13 years experience as a paediatrician and treats all ages of children for all sorts of issues.

“A typical day might see me treating all aspects of general health, respiratory problems or developmental or behavioural issues,” Dr Nichols said.

“I’m really excited I can come to Gympie because it can sometimes be difficult for people in regional communities to have access to specialist medical services.”

Dr Nichols will visit once a month, as will two other paediatricians.

And this is a situation that is occuring for most medical specialists in other centres too.

The clinic currently has more than 20 specialist doctors visiting each month, including gynaecologists, urologists, geriatricians, cardiologists, psychiatrists and more.

“There’s quite a substantial list here at the moment, however there are a couple of gaps we’d like to close such as a neurologist and an endocrynologist,” Ms Whittaker said.

While Gympie may not yet have a neurologist, there is an endocrynologist who visits Gympie Medical Specialist Services.

Endocrynologist and general surgeon Dr Felicity Adams shares her rooms with orthopeadic surgeons, cardiologists and gynaecologists.

There is also the Gympie Specialist and Diagnostic Centre, which, in addition to having an ear, nose and throat specialist, also has audiologists, opthalmologists and podiatrists visiting each month.

The fact that there are now so many specialists willing to visit Gympie is a win for the community as far as Ms Whittaker is concerned.

“Isn’t it wonderful we can have them here and how good is it that patients don’t have to travel anymore?”

