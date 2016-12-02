Good news and bad from the Gympie court

Ups and downs

A MELBOURNE Cup win was possibly the last good thing that happened to Codie John Pearce, after he celebrated his success and left in his car, according to submissions in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court was told Pearce , 26, of Bray Park, blew 0.188% after being pulled up by police after he turned from Exhibition Rd into Glastonbury Rd, after leaving the Gympie racecourse.

"Factor cab fare into your betting regime,” Magistrate M. Baldwin told Pearce after hearing his story.

She fined him $1500 and disqualified him from driving for 13 months.

Road rage crash

A MONKLAND woman's anger at another driver's mistake led her to make a more serious one, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Erony-Jane Margarita Scrafton, 35, was so fixated on teaching the other driver a lesson that she went out of her way to follow the other driver too closely, resulting in a rear-end crash.

The court was told Scrafton had been angered when the other vehicle pulled out in front of her, at a time when she had a semi-trailer behind her.

After the crash she had gone to police to make full admissions, but had been charged with dangerous driving.

"This is really bad,” Magistrate M. Baldwin said. "The roads are getting crazier.

"People are getting angrier and crazier on the roads.

"The other driver made a mistake. What if it had been dangerous driving causing death?” she said.

She disqualified Scrafton for the minimum six months and ordered her to complete 100 hours community service in lieu of a $2000 fine.