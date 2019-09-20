Good intentions no help for five well meaning Gympie drivers

THE road to Gympie Magistrates Court was paved with good intentions yesterday for five very different driving offenders, who all meant well.

Mooloo dairy farmer Warren Gibson did not realise he had lost his licence after lending his car to someone who racked up enough speed camera offences to use up all his points.

Mr Gibson told the court he had never gone through the paperwork to prove he was not the driver and did not realise he was unlicensed. Magistrate Chris Callaghan swore Gibson in and accepted his evidence that he had not committed any of the offences. He approved Mr Gibson's application for a hardship licence allowing him to drive for work purposes and to medical appointments.

Gavin Kenneth Christensen thought he was taking a stand for civil liberties on August 25, when he "took exception” to police stopping him in Eel Creek Rd, to obtain a saliva sample for drug testing. By the time he finally consented to undergo the second test, he had already committed the offence of failing to supply and was not helped by a final test result showing he had no relevant drugs in his system. Mr Callaghan fined him $150 with no conviction recorded.

Jacinta Louise Howard did not know her licence was suspended for unpaid fines when she offered to drive home from a social outing on August18, after she decided that her partner may have had too much to drink. She was fined $150 with no conviction recorded and disqualified from driving for the one-month minimum, after being caught in her driveway in Old Maryborough Rd.

Michael Peter Stanley Dennis did not know he still had detectable drugs in his system and was only driving at Inskip Point on April 18 because he correctly feared the other driver may have been over the alcohol limit. He was, as police found when they breath tested the passenger to see if he was able to drive the vehicle back to camp. The passenger blew .15 per cent, but Dennis registered positive for meth amphetamine and the marijuana derivative THC.

Douglas Seaman pleaded guilty to hooning but told the court he had accelerated away from an Eel Creek Rd driveway on August 28, in response to a police car coming up fast behind him.

His sudden acceleration caused tyre smoke and fishtailing. He was fined $300 with no conviction recorded.