Good Friday rush: Where you gonna eat?

GYMPIE Region seafood lovers are in for the best Good Friday tomorrow, with plentiful supplies of prawns, crabs, scallops, calamari and all kinds of fin fish.

And retailers are open on Good Friday throughout most of the region.

It's a seafood smorgasbord for fans of fresh or cooked seafood, from Rainbow Beach to Kilkivan and the Mary Valley.

Fisherman's Haul co-owner Bruce Pearce said he would be bringing in four extra cooks (on top of five already) to make sure the big annual Good Friday crowds get their fish and chips in timely fashion.

He and partner Clancy Pearce expect they will be busy from 9am to 8.30pm, with plentiful stocks of red emperor, local barramundi, whiting, flake, mullet and sea perch, not to mention salmon and all the prawns, bugs, sand crabs and oysters anyone could wish for.

"We'll sell about 120kg of calamari in about three hours on Friday night,” Mr Pearce said yesterday.

And there might be a fair harvest of potatoes walking out the door, in the form of potato chips and scallops.

Mr Pearce says he sold 560 takeaway dinners last Good Friday, from 5pm to 8.30pm, not counting the lunches they are also geared up to sell.

"We expect to sell 580 to 590 this year,” he said, not including lunchtime and fresh seafood purchases,” he said, attributing it all to "our awesome staff”.

One hint, he said, would be to pop in about 7.30pm, after the rush, and be automatically at the head of the queue.

Not far away, at City Seafood Supply in Apollonian Vale, doors open from 10am to 8pm on Good Friday.

"We've already got people ordering takeaways for Friday night,” a spokeswoman said.

Southside Takeaways will be open from 5am to 8pm, so you can get breakfast there as well.

Fresh seafood will be available at Tin Can Bay from 7.30am to 3pm at Lee Fishing Company, along with the town's well known takeaway outlets.

At Rainbow Beach, Ocean Breeze Seafoods' Sandy Brosnan said she would be open until 7pm "or until the customers stop coming”.

The Kilkivan General Store will have battered and crumbed fish as well as chips, from 7am to 5pm.

And at Imbil, the Rattler Cafe in Yabba Rd will be open from 8.30am to 7pm.