Good Friday roads chaos continues with Woolooga crash

Emergency services have been kept very busy in the Gympie region today. Picture Scott Powick Newscorp

Good Friday traffic chaos around the Gympie region has continued with a single vehicle rollover at Woolooga early this afternoon.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the crash on Brooweena Woolooga Road at about 2.02pm.

Thankfully, one patient was assessed at the scene and refused transport to hospital.

That crash came after the Bruce Highway was thrown into pandemonium with a crash near Bauple northbound towards Maryborough.

The incident was described by police as a “nose to tail crash”.

Another crash near Tiaro blocked the highway earlier today.