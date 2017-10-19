Good fishing despite the bad weather

BEAUTY: Check out Danny Brooks with a catch and release jack taken in Eudlo Creek last Sunday on a 3.5inch slider shad Sludgie .

BEAUTY: Check out Danny Brooks with a catch and release jack taken in Eudlo Creek last Sunday on a 3.5inch slider shad Sludgie . Contributed

GOTCHA: Offshore, for a change there will be good conditions today with winds abating to an easterly 10-15kn becoming north-easterly about 10kn in the late afternoon and seas around 1m, decreasing below 1m during the morning.

Tomorrow is looking good early except for a few showers, then becoming windy and rough in the afternoon, with winds variable about 10kn becoming south to south-westerly 15-20kn during the day then becoming southerly 20-30kn during the afternoon with seas below 1m, increasing to 2-3m during the afternoon. On Sunday morning winds will still be up to 20kn.

LOVE KEEPING UP TO DATE WITH SPORT? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

However, before the very windy and rough conditions this week there were some great catches in offshore waters, so this is what you have to look forward to with the improved and calmer conditions for today and over the weekend and today's new moon phase should definitely have the fish feeding for several days to come.

There have been quality amber jacks, parrot and snapper from Murphy's Reef. Quality coral trout, big pearl perch, red emperor and amber jack wide of Double Island Point. Snapper, jew fish, moses perch, hussar, venus tusk, rosy job fish, amber jack, gold spot cod, gold spot wrasse and pearl perch from the Hards.

Moses perch, venus tusk fish, gold spot wrasse, pearl perch, snapper, hussar and gold band snapper from the Barwon Banks. Big pearl perch, coral trout, red emperor, amber jack, tusk fish and snapper wide and north of Double Island Point.

Out from Hervey Bay there are school mackerel still seem to showing up in plague proportions throughout the central bay and up along Fraser Island, with the Burrum 8 Mile Fairway Beacon, Six-Mile an Red Neds producing quality fish. Spanish mackerel, mac tuna and long tail tuna are feeding throughout platypus bay. Mac tuna and bonito from Pelican Banks and Rooney's. Blackall, cod, Gt's and trout have also been caught throughout the Bay. Whiting, grunter and flathead on the flats throughout the Strait.

Estuaries, dams and beaches

AROUND Fraser Island, with the new moon phase today the fish will be in the bite for the next few days and with the settled conditions the fishing should be good.

The tailor season will continue for the rest of the month and into November and for that matter you can often catch small numbers (ones and twos) of big solid tailor right through the year, so now that the seasonal restricted area around Indian Heads to Waddy Point is over it will be worth targeting these areas for a few good tailor.

They will be in reduced numbers but should have some quality fish.

Remember to adhere to the tailor size (35cm) and strict bag limit of 20 applies-this is not a daily limit.

Handy hint: A bag limit (take and possession limit) refers to the total number of fish an individual has in their possession at any one time - it does not apply on a per day basis.

This includes the fish you have caught previously that are in your freezer at home. There have been quality dart, whiting, trevally, bream along the eastern beaches gutters and around the headlands. Tailor have been plentiful north of the Maheno Wreck and around Happy Valley.

With the outbreak of white spot disease in prawns it has become crucial to keep our sustainable fisheries' intact. People need to be informed of their responsibilities and legal ramifications with the spread of this disease. Contributed

At Hervey Bay there are jacks and flathead from the creek mouths along the western side of Fraser Island. Flathead and cod from River Heads. Plenty of mud crabs on the move in most of the creeks and rivers. Threadfin salmon and barramundi in the Mary and Burrum Rivers.

Summer whiting along the beaches between Burrum Heads and Urangan.

Around Rainbow Beach there are tailor, kingfish, mackerel, bream and snapper off the rocks at Double Island Point.

Spotty mackerel and long tail tuna from the barge crossing channel.

Tailor, bream, flathead and dart along the beaches and Inskip Point.

Tailor from Middle Rock. Flathead, dart and the odd tailor between Rainbow and Double Island Point. A few flathead and bream from Carlo Point. Barramundi, mangrove jack and estuary cod in Kauri Creek. So it is now timely to remember, that the Barramundi East Coast closed season is about to begin on November 1 through to February 1. (Also note: It is also prohibited to deliberately target barramundi for catch and release during these closed seasons, as the stress of capture may prevent a fish from spawning.)

Local dams and rivers

ALL local dams and rivers will now be bursting at the seams with spillway over flowing after the heavy flood rains.

So be cautious, take it easy and watch for floating debris and submerged structures or trees in the dirty waters as conditions have changed dramatically over the past week. The Tiaro stretch of the upper Mary River has been producing good bass numbers.

There have been healthy bass at Lake Macdonald, not too big but fun on light gear, try spinnerbaits and jig spinners rigged on paddle tail soft plastics such as Nories Inlet Shads. Casting in close to the lily pads is has been producing good fish. Lake McDonald has also had good schooling bass in the northern facing bays along with bass and saratoga in the timbers on surface lures.

At Noosa, the rain and run off fresh water in the river system has the mud crabs moving throughout the river, so get the pots in.

Fishing on his kayak, well done Alex Beggs who caught and released an 84cm Barra in a Sunshine Coast canal last week. It is now timely to remember, that the Barramundi East Coast Closed Season is about to begin on 1st of November through to 1st February. (Note: It is also prohibited to deliberately target barramundi for catch and release during these closed seasons, as the stress of capture may prevent a fish from spawning.) Contributed

Golden trevally and big flathead to be released in the 75-80cm range in the Woods Bays, the river mouth and generally throughout the river system. Grunter and school jew from Tewantin.

Near Maroochydore, mud crabs are moving in the upper and middle river, creeks and now moving throughout and into the lower river. Whiting and flathead under the cover of dirty water between Chambers, around Channel Island and to the river mouth. Big bream from Cornmeal Creek and Cotton Tree. Golden trevally from Twin Waters.

Mooloolaba has golden trevally and bream off the rock walls and La Balsa stretch. Whiting and flathead from the sand basin. Flathead and bream around McKenzie's Bridge. Mud crabs in the middle river and canals.

Whiting and bream in Currimundi Lake, Caloundra. Getting a few good quality flathead inside the bar and off the northern tip of Bribie. Whiting from Golden Beach and from the banks south of Bells Creek. Mud crabs are moving throughout the passage with better catches from Lower Coochin Creek.

If you would like to see your photo in the paper, email details and photo as a jpeg attachment to sales@swanboathire. com.au